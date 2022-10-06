Teachers hold key to revive, reposition other sectors of economic, says Soludo

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Soludo

The Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has commended the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and said that teachers hold the key to reviving and repositioning other sectors and society generally.

Soludo, who was speaking at the teachers’ house in Awka, on Wednesday, during the celebration of world teachers day 2022, thanked them for their corporation and continued support towards the development of Nigeria.

The governor assured that his administration would implement the new harmonised retirement age for teachers across public institutions.

He explained that those willing to proceed on retirement at 60 or to remain in service up to 65 would have the option to apply accordingly.

The governor, who noted that the new policy was undergoing relevant amendments at the Anambra State House of Assembly, enjoined the legislators to add the options as it would enable teachers willing to bow out of service for health, family, personal or other reasons to move on.

He further noted that the boards of the Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC) and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Boards (ASUBEB) had been duly inaugurated, adding that teachers due for promotions and other benefits would surely get that.

Soludo urged Nigerians to always celebrate with teachers as founders of Nation-builders.

Tribune Online gathered that the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, increased the new retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years and the length of service from 35 to 40 years.

Earlier, the State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Nonye Chibueze, commended the governor for employing 5000 teachers in the state-owned schools, and his promise to connect them to the national grid, among other innovations introduced in the system since the inception of the administration on March 17, 2022.

The Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), member representing private schools in the state, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, who also spoke during the celebration, appealed to the governor, to also extend his teacher-friendly policies to all the private schools in the state.

