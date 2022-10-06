Police to sanction Atiku Abubakar’s wife’s orderly for carrying her bag at an event

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that the Nigeria Police will identify and sanction a female police orderly who was spotted carrying a bag for Hajia Titi Abubakar, the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at an event.

In a now trending picture on social media, the yet-to-be-identified police officer can be seen carrying the bag of the presidential hopeful’s wife, while she delivered a speech at the unveiling of the PDP women-focused initiative, tagged “SHE” initiative on Wednesday.

Lamenting about the picture, a Twitter user, @ Fify_ify called out the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin, saying it is ethically wrong for a police officer in uniform to engage in such activities as it may affect the execution of their primary duty.

She tweeted “When a private citizen can turn our uniform force member into her maid, why won’t the police forget their primary duty and only dance to the tune of the elites? @BenHundeyin is this how it’s supposed to be?”

Reacting to the tweet, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi retweeted the post and condemned the act in its totality.

According to him, the act is not only condemnable but also absurd as it goes against the ethics of the police profession. He added that necessary action to fish out the police orderly has commenced and she will be brought to book in no distance time.

He wrote “This is not acceptable. We have commenced necessary action on this. We will fish her out and get across to the principal. The AIG Special Protection Unit has been contacted to assist us get the woman police. Gradually, we will sanitise the system.

“How can an orderly be carrying a bag for her madam, I am sure the madam will have a PA, and that is the PAs job, it’s an absurdity and this is condemned in its totality.”

However, a Twitter user pleaded with the police to take the matter as not something serious. “This not too much egbon no be everything ona go take serious haba.” @ Ismail jmk38 tweeted.

The PPRO replied that, although it may mean nothing to the people outside the police force, but it is a serious issue to the police and necessary action must be taken to put an end to it. He added that sentiment will not be used while addressing the issue, saying the current administration of police is serious about the reformation of the system.

“To us in the police, it’s an absurdity and should not be allowed to continue. To you, it might not be serious but to us, it is serious for many reasons, some of which are known to you as well. We don’t need any sentiment if at all we are serious about reform.

“My brother, this is bad for an orderly to carry a bag for her madam, more so that the madam is not a service police officer. How does she defend her if there is any attack on her? ire o,” he added.