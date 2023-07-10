The Batch B Stream 1 orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will begin July 12th, management of the scheme has said.

This was made known by the Oyo state NYSC management, released by the Assistant Director, Press and Publicity Relations, Mrs Christy Olatoye, stating that the 2023 NYSC Batch B Stream 1 orientation course for Oyo will run from 12th July to 1st August 2023.

The statement reads, “The 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course has been scheduled to commence from Wednesday, 12th July to Tuesday, 1st August 2023 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin.”

The scheme also stated that a total of 1,722 deployed Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are expected to undergo the 3-week orientation exercise.

“1,722 Prospective Corps members deployed to Oyo State for the one-year mandatory service would undergo the orientation course at the camp for three weeks.

“The official Opening/Swearing-in-ceremony for the national service will hold on Friday, 14th July 2023 at the same venue and it is expected to be presided over by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, while the Chief Judge of the state would administer the oath of allegiance on the PCMs.

“During the 3-week induction course, the PCMs would receive various trainings ranging from paramilitary drills, physical exercise, lectures on topical national issues and motivational lectures on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurs Development. They would also be exposed to leadership training so as to be able to play their expected roles in nation building.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE