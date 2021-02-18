TCN restores power to national grid after partial collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday, said it has restored power to the national grid after a partial collapse experienced on Wednesday.

It said power was restored barely 45 minutes after the system disturbance.

TCN’s acting Managing Director, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, confirmed this in a briefing in Abuja.

He said full restoration of the grid was achieved in 45 minutes, a development he described as the fastest of such activities in the history of the power sector.

His words:“We had one system collapse earlier and the one of yesterday [Wednesday] which was partial collapse is the second time the grid is experiencing system disturbance in the last eight months; this has never been the case in the power sector history.

“It is also happening at a time when the national electricity grid has increased in the capacity of energy it delivers to consumers.

“For instance, I can confirm that the grid recovered from the latest system collapse in just 45 minutes.”

Similarly, he disclosed that earlier in the week, a 60/66MVA power transformer was delivered to the Kubwa substation, Abuja adding that this was currently being installed by TCN engineers..

“By the time it is completed, the power wheeling capacity of Kubwa substation will increase significantly, although we are meeting the demands of the distribution load centre at present,” he noted.

He further stated that additional 60/66MVA power transformer has been delivered to Kumbotso Substation in Kano while a 30MVA mobile transformer has been moved to the new Bichi substation in the state to further increase the bulk power available for distribution.

