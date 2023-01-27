Taraba govt pledges synergy with NYSC to boost corps activities

Taraba State Government on Friday pledged her continued synergy with the National Youth Service Corps NYSC to boost the corps activities in the State.

Governor Darius Ishaku who was represented by the state Commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Hassan Bappa made the promise at the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course.

He noted that the state government was committed to ensuring that the NYSC activities were fully supported to actualize the corps mandate.

He urged prospective corps members to consider themselves lucky to be posted to Taraba, which according to him is a corps-friendly State. The governor also challenges them to seize the opportunity of their service year to contribute meaningfully to national development through patriotic service to the State and the nation at large.

“Your mobilization for National Service at this critical point of our nation’s history should spur you to higher commitment and dedication to the service of the fatherland. I urge you to imbibe the core ideals of integrity, patriotism, efficiency and team work which are necessary for the building of a virile, prosperous and united nation,” he stated.

The governor commended the NYSC management and all camp officials in the State for their commitment to the success of the national assignment and enjoin them to redouble their effort to ensure that the young Nigerians receive the right orientation in preparation for service in the State and, by extension, the nation at large.

Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator Anthony M Nzoka expressed that the National Youth Service Corps Scheme which was established nearly fifty years ago as a catalyst for national unity, integration and development, the Orientation course was the gateway programme to the scheme, deliberately designed to prepare Corps Members physically and mentally for the arduous task of the service Year.

“The NYSC management places high premium on orientation courses as it is a veritable avenue to re-orient young graduates and set the tone for their successful

participation in the mandatory one-year national service.

“I am happy to report that since the arrival of these corps members in the state, they have shown high enthusiasm, a deep sense of commitment and patriotism.





“I have no doubt that with the doggedness and discipline displayed so far, they would add something positive to the development of the state in particular and the nation in general during the service year.

“In order to set the right path for their effective contribution to national development, the NYSC management has strategically packaged lectures on topical national issues, leadership, security

and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development. Also there will be para-military drills, endurance training and lectures on the culture, norms and traditions of the peoples of Taraba State,” the state coordinator expressed.