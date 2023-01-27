BBTitans: Moment Marvin resists Blue Aiva from touching his manhood (VIDEO)

“you can’t touch there cos I’m reserving it for my girl…”

By Rachael Omidiji
BBTitans Marvin

Marvin has declined advances made by his female colleague, Blue Avia, in a trending clip from the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) house.

He rejected Blue Aiva’s advances as she tried touching his manhood on several attempts.

He stopped her from touching him while he noted that he was keeping himself for his girlfriend outside the BBTitans’ house.

However, Blue Aiva reacted to Marvin’s show of self-control by asking him what type of relationship he has with his girlfriend and why he had chosen to be faithful to her despite the advances.

He said, “you can’t touch there cos I’m reserving it for my girl…”

Watch video

ALSO READ:VIDEO: Moment BBTitans housemates Yemi, Khosi caught kissing

