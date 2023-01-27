The Ebonyi State Government has made plans to introduce rail transport system in the State.

Governor David Umahi announced this during a Local Government APC Rally held at Nkwagu Primary School in Abakaliki Local Government Area, Thursday.

According to Umahi, the rail transport will run from Abakaliki Town to the International Airport, Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area.

Governor Umahi said the project which would be carried out in partnership with the incoming Government would diversify mode of transportation within the urban and to the Airport.

The Governor applauded the people and Stakeholders of Abakaliki Local Government Area for their massive mobilization to the rally, saying it was an indication of their readiness to possess their stake in the March Guber poll.

He urged them to vote for their son Chief Francis Nwifuru for Governorship and all Candidates of APC for the realization of the next level in development.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Rachel Umahi appealed to the people to demonstrate wisdom by voting for the continuity of the Divine Mandate administration in the State.

ALSO READ: Taraba govt pledges synergy with NYSC to boost corps activities

The Governorship Candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru challenged the Youths of the Council and Ebonyi State, in general, to rise in defence of their Mandate by voting massively for him and other APC Candidates in the elections.

The Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Council, Chief Austin Umahi, the Director General, Women Wing, Mrs Catherine Ogbu and the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha admonished Abakaliki people to vote massively for APC Candidates and reap the good fruits of their fellowship.





The Candidate of APC for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Chief Emmanuel Uguru appealed to the people to vote him at the election and be assured of effective representation at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government Area, Mr. Ebere Nwogba, Chief Romanus Nwasum, Dr. Emmanuel Echiegu, Chief Ben Nwobashi, Mrs Virginia Oketa, the National President of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Mr. Ben Nwovu among others appreciated the Governor for the worthy choice of Chief Francis Nwifuru as Governorship Candidate and assured of their commitment to vote for the Guber Candidate and other Candidates of APC in the general elections.

The Traditional Rulers of Abakaliki Local Government Area later blessed and adopted all the Candidates of APC in the forthcoming general elections.