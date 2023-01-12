Oyo NYSC Director tasks NSCDC on synergy to aid national development

The new director of the National Youth Service Corps, Oyo State, Mr Odoba Abel Oche, has praised the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NDLEA) posted to NYSC camp for their conduct and professionalism usually displayed, saying that it reshaped and remodeled the Corps members posted to the state.

Mr Oche gave the commendation when he visited the Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, and the management team in his office.

He expressed happiness with the Corps and commended the activities of its personnel in protecting lives and property of NYSC personnel and the Corps members during their stay while in camp.

Mr Oche called for continuity in the synergy between the two organisations which he said would further aid national development.

In his response, the NSCDC commandant assured the director more protection of NYSC offices and the Corps members, saying that they form a part of national assets and infrastructure.

Doing that, Adaralewa said, would be done to fulfil one of civil defence’s core mandate.

The Commandant also made it known that the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had also directed the state command to prevent attack on the NYSC camp and other national assets, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), communication mast, pipelines’s right of way and all federal, state and local government property.