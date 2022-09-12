Taraba govt decry non and poor execution of FG’s project by implementing agencies

Taraba state government, on Monday, decried that federal government projects allocated to the state were neither poorly executed and claimed by some persons as personal projects or not implemented at all.

Hon. Solomon Elisha, the state commissioner for budget and economic planning made the allegation while briefing journalists in his office in Jalingo.

The commissioner claimed that reports available to his ministry from the federal government interventions in the state since 2020, indicate that some executing agencies (MDAs) used in implementing the national budget in Taraba State as its customary for zonal intervention projects (ZIP) and consolidated capital projects from the economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP) under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have so far been observed with dismay.

According to him, it was observed that some executing agencies have been used over the years for the execution and implementation of federal government constituency projects in Taraba State for certain senatorial districts and federal constituencies, not withstanding their previous budget performance as it were poorly executed, unspecified, abandoned or even non-existent.

“The conceptualization of government project interventions as individual efforts becomes worrisome because the players are our supposed representatives who have cornered our sovereign wealth to become theirs. The big question agitating our minds is that the little space given them at the constituency level has been mortgaged. How can we now or in the future aggregate our collective mandate for such representative to lead us or provide leadership at the state level?

Hon Elisha also justify his claim with the following as some of such fraudulent projects in the state.

The grants to assist youth/widows: Youths/widows in entrepreneurship to cushion the effect of COVID 19 in Wukari/lbi Federal Constituency Taraba State, with a code No, 2021ZIP1019 and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies as implementing agency.





The construction of community town hall in Mararaba Donga, Donga LGA Taraba South senatorial district, Taraba State.

The Industrial Arbitration with a code No. 2021ZIP1008: Purchase of three (18 seater Toyota) buses for Taraba South senatorial district, Taraba State for peace advocacy.

The rehabilitation works at the traditional council secretariat of Aku Uka and Gara Donga in Taraba South senatorial district, Taraba State with the code No, 2021ZIPO368

The Provision of solar street light across Taraba North senatorial district. The supply of liquid organic fertilizer to farmers in Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba State. The Industrial Arbitration panel, Federal Polytechnic Bali as implementing agency and the National Energy Commission for the sum 63,000,000 with Border communities development Authority (BDCA) as implementing agency.