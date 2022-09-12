An Information and Technology firm, Conclase, has lamented that Nigeria’s low talents’ developing innovation and brain drain in the technology sector in the country is contributing substantially to a geometric increase in poverty level and slow economic pace.

The firm added that Nigeria has an abysmally low number of 85,000 technology experts out of its over 200 million population, with many migrating abroad regularly to seek greener pastures on yearly basis.

Speaking at an ICT seminar held in Ado Ekiti, the firm’s chief executive officer, Mr. Adeposi Bamiduro, revealed that the company had launched an academy to develop 5,000 talents within the next five years to bridge the existing gap in the sector.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

8 Days To INEC’s Final List: APC, PDP, LP In A Fix Over Candidates

ICT company laments brain drain in Nigeria’s technology sector

ICT company laments brain drain in Nigeria’s technology sector

Bamiduro stated that the Conclase Academy tech school, launched on September 5, 2022, was borne out of the shortage of skilled developers available in the technology space.

The CEO disclosed that the technology school was specifically designed to help new entrants learn in-demand technology skills and support upskilling moves of established software engineers in the country.

Bamiduro said: “A report by Korn Ferry predicts that by 2030, there will be as many as 85 million unfilled tech roles, translating to over $8 trillion lost revenue annually across the globe.

“Conclase is not new to the technology talent market and the shortages that exist, as we help companies like Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, 7Up Bottling Company, GIG Group, Kenya’s Equity Bank, FCMB, among others, hire technology talents for their teams and projects.





“Through Conclase Academy, we intend to bridge the talent gap and help as many as 500 people learn a programming language affordably before the end of 2022. A total of 5,000 to be trained in five years.