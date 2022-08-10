Taraba APC accuses Gov Ishaku of alleged victimization of local government staff

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, accused Governor Darius Ishaku and the state government of allegedly victimizing local government staff suspected to be APC supporters.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the APC publicity secretary in a press statement issued to journalists in Jalingo, described the action as desperate shame and unacceptable.

According to the APC, it has received a heart-wrenching and grieving report of the victimisation of some civil servants and community leaders in Sardauna local government by the Taraba State government over their perceived partisanship.

“The reports indicate a brazen and malicious transfer of some senior officers by the Local Government Service Commission on the directives of the state government.

“The unruly action also affects some senior title holders in the community.

“According to the transfer letters from the commission, two officers each were transferred to Zing, Ibbi and Lau, while three others were wilfully sent to Karim Lamido Local Government Area, even as the local government staff battle with deprivation from unpaid salaries, ranging from four to eight months.

“The Wakilin Kaka, Alhaji Abubakar Hamman Adama; the Wakili Kaka Kabir, Alhaji Usmanu J. Buba; and the Danmasnin Mambilla, Alhaji Babangida Umar have also been suspended from the Mambilla Traditional Council.

“We are being told that this unlawful action was executed a few days after the overwhelming reception accorded to an APC House of Assembly Candidate for Mbamga constituency and former Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon Peter Diah.

“The APC in Taraba State is miffed and disappointed that the state government will stoop so low and engage in an unlawful act simply because it has lost its way in a fruitless or aimless rescue mission that has only brought pain, misery and despair to the good people of the state.

“This is the same PDP administration which over the years virtually conscripted civil servants and community leaders in their election process, forcing them to “deliver” their Units or Wards as well as engaging them directly in election rigging.

“We are aware of the current predicament of the state government over its total failure in all facets of governance and the attendant stark reality of losing the next election, but to resort to this illegality can only worsen their case.

“Besides, it is settled in the case of Balarabe Musa Vs INEC, that civil servants have the constitutional right to participate in politics or support parties of their choice.

“In view of this, APC hereby strongly request the state government to cancel this odorous, insensitive and illegal action with immediate effect, to avail civil servants some respite as they grapple with the dizzying and debilitating hardship caused by the bad governance in the state.

“The PDP should be planning a peaceful exit, instead of stocking the embers of hate and rancour.





“We appealing to respected leaders of the state to intervene by calling the government to order on this disgraceful and unjustified action against the citizens,” the APC alleged.

Meanwhile, Alhaji. Belo Yero, the state permanent Secretary Bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone over the allegation.

