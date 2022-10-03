Tanzania president warns ministers to toe the line

Tanzanians have been left wondering why President Samia Suluhu sacked the country’s Foreign Minister, Liberata Mulamula, at the weekend. (REUTERS)

But perhaps hinting at what was behind the move, at the swearing-in of new ministers in Dar-es-Salaam today, the president issued a stern warning to people in her government.

“Once we agree on something, you are part of it. You can’t go out and claim that the decision was just a directive, not your will,” the AFP news agency quotes her as saying.

“You need to know the scope of your powers so that when you want to go beyond, you seek permission from higher authorities.”

Ms Liberata was replaced by Dr Stergomena Tax.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE