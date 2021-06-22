Tanker explosion: TRACE urges motorists to ply route on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Following the tanker explosion that occured in the early hours of Tuesday, at the Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has urged motorists to ply alternative routes.

Tribune Online learnt that a tanker laden with fuel fell causing heavy gridlock while another tanker loaded with the same content in the traffic snarl suddenly burst into flames.

At the time of filing this report, efforts are on by the men of the Fire Service to contain the raging fire.

It was learnt that no fewer than seven trucks and three cars were burnt into ashes.

TRACE advised that vehicles travelling inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

While vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The agency implored drivers to maintain lane discipline, so as not to worsen the traffic situation.

