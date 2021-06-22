Police arrest three persons for killing six cows, injuring 13 other cows in Eruwa

Authorities of the Oyo State Police Command, on Monday, disclosed that three men have been arrested for shooting six cows dead and injuring 13 others cows at Eruwa, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were apprehended, on Sunday, inside the bush at Sunbare area, along old Ibadan-Eruwa road while attempting to chase Fulani herders from the forest to graze their cattle.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), “on Sunday 20th June 2021, several gunshots were reportedly fired in a bush at Sunbare Area, along old Ibadan road Eruwa, causing fear and panic in the hearts of residence.”

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Eruwa Divisional Police Headquarters in a concerted effort with stakeholders in the area gathered momentum and stormed the reported scene. Upon arrival at the scene, the trio of Opeyemi Ajibodu ‘m’ aged 30yrs, Segun Dade ‘m’ 29yrs and Dare Adenle ‘m’ 25yrs, were arrested.”

“Found in their possession were the following exhibits: three fane guns, two daggers, one cutlass, two head-lamps, charms, three I.D cards and one Access ATM card belonging to Ajibodun Opeyemi, one lighter, ten expended cartridges and two live cartridges.”

“Conduction of an on-the-spot assessment at daybreak led to the discovery that the gunshots were from an attack launched against a group of Fulani herders, which resulted in the killing of six cows and wounding of thirteen 13) others.

“Upon interrogation, fact gathered revealed that the attack was perpetrated to wade off the herders from grazing in the forests in Eruwa environs. Efforts to apprehend other accessories to the crime is at top gear.”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko fdc, wishes to assure the general public about the Command’s unflinching commitment toward ensuring that the lot of justice is preserved as every hand involved in the perpetration of this dastardly act is brought to book.

