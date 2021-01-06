Tambuwal’s aide tasks committee distributing relief materials to be just

Committees set up to distribute relief materials to persons displaced by bandits attack in Saida-Goshe ward of Sanyinnah district have been charged to put the fear of Allah during their assignment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on relief and emergency management Alhaji Zubairu Magaji Albadau Sanyinnah made the appeal during the flag off of the distribution exercise.

Albadau, represented by Director Relief Alhaji Mustapha Umar said about 3900 victims in 12 villages were affected in December last year when arm bandits attacked the village and kidnapped 9 people in the area.

While condoling with the victims, he assured that the state emergency management agency promised to seek support for the victims from the National Emergency Management Agency.

He added that NEMA reacted promptly and provided relief materials which include bags of rice, beans, millet, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking oil among others.

Alhaji Zubairu Magaji Albadau cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the materials and call on them to utilize it maximally.

He maintained that the gesture was to ameliorate the hardships they encounter after fleeing their villages.

In his remarks, the PDP Chairman of Saida-Goshe ward who is also the Chairman of the Distribution Committee, Alhaji Muhammad Mode Saida promised to ensure fairness and justice to all the affected villages without considering their political affiliations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Tambuwal’s aide tasks committee Tambuwal’s aide tasks committee

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Tambuwal’s aide tasks committee Tambuwal’s aide tasks committee

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE