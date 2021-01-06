LASU, Crawford varsity VCs mourn Ibidapo-Obe

Vice-chancellors of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun and that of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, Prof Reuben Jiya Kolo have expressed shock over the death of former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

The duo described Ibidapo-obe’s death as a painful and great loss not only to his family, friends and academic community but also to Africa at large and that he would be greatly missed.

Both vice-chancellors made this comment in a separate statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Professor Ibidapo-Obe, who until his death on January 3rd was the Chairman of Governing Council of Crawford University and that of First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Professor Olanrewaju however, said he shared a friendship that was as deep as kinship with the late erudite scholar and that he counted himself most privilege to have been a beneficiary of his mentorship.

He said he found it difficult to come to terms with the reality that “My Oga (master) is no more” and that was why he kept him so long to be able to put into words the memories he shared with a man he said he touched his life in very fundamental ways.

He said since he came in contact with the late senior colleague many years ago, both of them had been in constant touch and that Prof Ibidapo-Obe was not only deeply interested in the well-being of LASU but also very helpful to ensure LASU project work.

He said the late scholar was one of those who often offered him guidance and advice since he assumed the position of a vice-chancellor five years ago and that he was always ready to serve as faculty on complex governance issues whenever he was invited.

He noted that his plan was to forward a copy of his book, “LASU: My Stewardship, The Project, The People, The Transformation,” to the late don but sadly the plan never come to fruition.

On his part, Crawford University Vice-Chancellor said the death had thrown the entire university community in deep mourning.

He said the late professor had been playing very active roles as chairman of the governing council of the university since 2018 and before then a member of board’s of trustees.

He said the deceased would especially be remembered for his uncommon contributions to several projects in the university and in particular, the Staff Legacy Building.

He said they were together at the 12th convocation ceremony of the university in less than a month ago and that his remarkable address at the event is still fresh in his mind.

