Kidnapped Pastor, three others regain freedom in Delta

Delta State police command on Wednesday confirmed the release of the four persons including a pastor and a lady kidnapped in Ogwashi Uku, headquarters of Aniocha south council area four days ago.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya who confirmed the release could not also confirm whether any ransom was paid to the hoodlums before the victims regained their freedom.

” They have been released. That is all I can tell you, whether a ransom was paid or not, I don’t know.”

The abductors suspected to be Fulani herders had earlier placed a N100million ransom on their captors.

An unconfirmed report said the victims were beaten mercilessly before regaining their freedom.

The abduction of the victims took place at a building site around Comprehensive Secondary School / Ubulu- unor road axis of the town on Monday.

