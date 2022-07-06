FRSC deploys 800 personnel, equipment for Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Kwara

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Command has deployed 800 personnel which includes 542 Special Marshals, 25 patrol vehicles, five power bikes and a 70 tonnes tow truck to monitor all roads during the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration in Kwara state.

A statement by Public Education Officer; Deputy Route Commander, EI Haastrup of RS8.1 Kwara Sector command, stated that Corps Commander Fredrick Ogidan had said that personnel will be scheduled for Traffic Control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and major cities in Kwara state.

In his statement, he advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid excessive speeding, overloading, driving under the influence of alcohol and stay safe during and after the celebration.

According to his statement, the Heavy Tow-Truck, ambulances and Rescue Marshals will be stationed along major roads leading to and from the state capital.

The deployment of personnel and equipment for the Special Operation within Kwara state is to enhance hitch-free and safe travels during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The main objectives of this operation are to eradicate road crashes, reduce fatalities, and injuries and provide prompt response to victims of Road Traffic crashes during the period.

The Sector Commander added that the Special Patrol Operation would commence on Wednesday, July 6 and end on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He advised commuters and the general motoring public to report crashes, obstructions or traffic jams to the nearest FRSC office or through its Situation Room numbers: 08077690801 and the FRSC toll-free number 122.

“While wishing the good people of the Land of Harmony a happy Sallah celebration, he advised motorist to exercise caution as only the living celebrates.”

