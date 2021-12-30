Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, women, youths take over streets, protest against Baba Gonto memorial anniversary

By Ishola Michael, Bauchi 
Tension is gradually building as women and youths in Tafawa Balewa town, on Thursday, trooped out in their hundreds to peacefully stage a protest against the planned 21st memorial anniversary of the late leader and crusader of the Sayawa nation, Baba Peter Gonto.
The protesters who marched along the main road in the town defied the presence of fully armed security personnel to embark on the protest chanting songs against the holding of the event scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, December 31, 2021
Most of the protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions that are demonstrative of their stand against the program which they believed will rather divide them instead of uniting them.
protest against Baba Gonto memorial anniversaryAn old woman who spoke during the protest accused security personnel of standing in their way, declaring that it is their fundamental right to hold a peaceful protest to voice out their grievances.
As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has deployed personnel to the area just as men of Operation Safe Haven stationed in the area have joined the security forces.
Bauchi State Police Command refused to comment on the development as the PPRO, SP Wakili Ahmed, failed to answer calls put across his mobile phone nor respond to the SMS sent to the number.
More details later…

