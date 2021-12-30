Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe gets ‘Chi Turu Ugo’ title from Imo community

Star actor, Enyinna Nwigwe has joined the league of titled men in Igbo land, following his formal conferment with the title ‘Chi Turu Ugo 1’ (One Crowned by God) by the Logara community in Imo State, under the royal headship of HRH Felix I. Njoku, the Ogaraku II of Logara.

The investiture which took place on Boxing Day, December 26, before some prominent sons and daughters of Igbo land is coming on the heels of the activities of the Enyinna Nwigwe Foundation (ENF), which the actor established to provide succour to less fortunate members of the society.

Indigenes of Logara community were reported to be excited with the activities of the foundation which provided palliatives for widows and other indigent members of the society during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which the foundation executed with the generous support of organisations like the Dangote Group.

Expressing his gratitude to indigenes of Logara and their traditional ruler, the actor, who hails from Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala, Imo State, said the honour will motivate him to do more through the foundation.

According to him, “I feel really honoured. Titles are a big deal in my culture and with purpose, good intentions and a heart for other people, a title grants you a bit more audibility and access. I didn’t really see it coming, but being someone with an open mind to ideas that move and shape conversations, I figured I could really do a lot more for my community and beyond, by being a little more involved. I was made to understand the honour was given based on previous endeavours for the community.

“I did some work for the community during the lockdown, which was supported generously by Dangote Group with essential food items. The foundation will not relent. We recently had outreaches in Abuja, where we supported people with wheelchairs and cash donations.

“This traditional title is a call to do more and with the support of good-spirited individuals all over the world, we will do more for the good of the world we live in. As we start 2022, let us learn to live for one another and dream whatever we want. We will get there.”

