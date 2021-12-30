NSCDC recovers three dead bodies from Benue River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Benue State Command has recovered the bodies of three young men from River Buruku in Benue State.

According to the statement by the spokesman of the command, Ejelikwu Michael made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, three of the young men who went on carnival on boxing were declared missing and their bodies found on Monday.

Michael gave the names of the victims as; Andonso Iorliam 20 years old, Chiater Achi, 18 years old, and Aondongo Gbir 30 years old.

The Command PRO said in the statement that, the command had on Christmas Eve got a report about the gathering of some youths in their hundreds of thousands at River Buruku for picnic and carnival which had been banned by the state government and Tiv traditional council.

“The Command on the strength of intelligence deployed men to the location on the 25th December, 2021 in collaboration with sister agencies to maintain law and order and if possible stop the carnival from holding.

“But the number of the youths outnumbered security officials. However, on Sunday, 26th December, 2021, the unsubstantiated reports of missing persons were confirmed on Monday 27th, December, 2021 after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 1000hours.

