President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country, led by the Sultan of Sokoto and Ọọni of Ife, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, the traditional rulers stated that they do not envy Tinubu as leader owing to the amount of problems in the country at this time.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III who led them on the visit, made the pronouncement in his opening address, however expressing their support for the President in his bid to make the country better.

The Sultan also expressed the traditional rulers’ confidence in the ability of Tinubu to bring the country to the path of progress, saying that they would support him in his task of concretizing the renewed hope agenda.

While assuring the President of the support and loyalty of the royal fathers, the Sultan informed him that they are available anytime when needed.

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, urged President Tinubu to make more use of the traditional rulers especially in tackling insecurity, saying: “Mr. President, use us. Use us. Use us.”

Details coming later…

