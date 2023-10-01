Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appealed to organised labour in the country to suspend its planned nationwide strike beginning on Tuesday in the interest of the nation’s economy.

Oyebanji who revealed that the industrial action would have negative effects on the economy which would further put people in extreme poverty, added that the government at all levels are doing everything possible to address the economic situations occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor spoke on Sunday during his address to the people marking the 27th creation anniversary of the state and 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria, saying his administration was committed to fulfilling the vision of the founding fathers in the area of socio-economic development of the state.

He urged the citizens and the labour movement to have faith in the ability of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn things around for the better and place the country on the pedestal of an economic boom with his policies and programmes.

According to him, ” Ekiti kete, there is no doubt that times are hard now and tough for most people and government. We are nationally contending with a serious macroeconomic slope which is affecting our micro-economic management capacity at sub-national and even at individual levels. The current economic challenges is as a result of a confluence of economic issues that have spiraled into galloping inflation which has rendered income earners almost prostrate.

“On our part, we have undertaken some interventions to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal on our people. Apart from the direct food distribution and cash transfer to the most vulnerable, the government has also made buses available to staff and students, especially in the state capital, to ameliorate the cost of transportation. We therefore appeal to our Local Governments to replicate this in their respective Local Government Areas.

“Beyond this, however, is that the Federal Government has promised that there will be a wage review across the board soonest. The good news is that, even, for those not earning salaries directly from the government, with more money available for workers as more disposable income and more money for the government to undertake critical infrastructure development, more jobs will be available and the circular flow of money will ensure that the current monetary challenges will give way to the envisaged shared prosperity.

“I, therefore, want to appeal to the organized labour movement to exercise absolute patience and dialogue in resolving the current economic challenges. We cannot afford to compound the already tense situation by shutting down this extremely fragile economy. It will be like cutting one’s nose to spite one’s own face. Whatever may be gained thereafter will be nothing but a temporary victory which would have done incalculable damage to the economy and which may be difficult to reverse in the immediate.”

The governor praised all the past leaders for their efforts and contributions to the development of the state, revealing that his administration since inception almost a year ago was working to deliver the shared prosperity promise in line with his six-pillar agenda.

“We are determined to ensure job creation and life abundance for our people. We believe in inclusive growth and collective development without leaving anyone behind. As it can be seen in our efforts so far, our Government is very focused and strategic in our development drive. We want to ensure every policy and programme is connected to the chains of Ekiti Development Plan 2021-2050 and the focal six pillars of administration to deliver the shared prosperity promise,” he said.

On the efforts of the government to tap into the potential and opportunities in the state’s mineral resources, Oyebanji said, ” the state is already working with appropriate Federal Government agencies that will invest in the exploration of our God-given mineral resources. This is a major way of creating wealth, increasing internally generated revenue and realising the shared prosperity agenda of our state.”

