Suspected thugs attack PDP supporters, injure many in Kogi

No fewer than ten people have been injured after suspected thugs invaded the venue of a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Ologba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to an eyewitness account, guns, knives, clubs, horns and other dangerous weapons were used by the invading thugs during the attack.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also burnt several vehicles and motorcycles belonging to some PDP members including the house of the opposition party’s youth leader in Iyale.

However, the Kogi State Chapter of the PDP has warned against attacks on its members, it would not be business as usual ahead of the 2023 elections.

The party in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Dayo Onibiyo, Director of Communication, warned against the attacks on its members, adding that it will allow the police to conclude their investigation before taking action.

The Party, however, appealed to its members to remain calm in spite of the provocation while warning that the party will no longer fold its arms and see its members be attacked or killed.

