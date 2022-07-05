Reactions as Governor Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in France

The executive governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, paid a visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that the time spent with the National leader and presidential hopeful was used to discuss some issues that bother on their party (APC) and national issues.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture taken with Tinubu, Governor Abiodun captured the smiling picture of the two APC stalwarts.

“Spent quality time with our party leader and Presidential candidate, @officialasiwajubat to rub minds on numerous party and National issues.”

Taking to his comments section, an Instagram user, @Sadeoba appealed to the governor to spend more time to develop the state, rather than traveling around.

“The one and only ELEYI of Ogun State. Please, sir, stay at home and do some work……” she posted.

Another Instagram user, @hon_pba wrote “ELEYI of Ogun and EMILOKAN of Nigeria”.

It will be recalled that Governor Dapo Abiodun was addressed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as ” Eleyi” ( this one) when Tinubu visited Ogun State to meet with the Ogun State delegates of the All progressive Congress in a build-up to the All Progressive Congress Primary election.