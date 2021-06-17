Suspected kidnappers kill policeman, abduct four in Ogun

A policeman attached to a Chinese company handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project was killed by suspected kidnappers, while four workers of the company were abducted, on Wednesday.

The incident, happened at Adeaga/Alaagba village in Odeda Local Government Area of the State when the gunmen numbering about eight stormed the area.

The slain policeman was reported to have been killed while struggling with the gunmen from abducting the Chinese workers.

They (suspected kidnappers) were said to have laid an ambush in the surrounding forest for the expatriates.

The incident was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted on Thursday morning.

He, however, said the Command could not ascertain yet whether the gunmen were Fulani herdsmen while adding

tactical teams have been deployed to fish out the suspects.

“It is true, the incident happened on Wednesday. The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the constitution site at the terminus of the railway around the Alaagba area, not far from Kila.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.

“We have started the investigation since Wednesday, we are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them. We believe that by the grace of we are going to get them.

“We cannot say for now if the abductors are Fulani herdsmen until when we are able to get them”, the PPRO said.

