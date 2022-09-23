Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

Three policemen have been reportedly abducted by kidnappers, on Thursday, at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The abductees were said to be on assignment in the state from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State.

Tribune Online learnt that the Ogun State police command through the Wasinmi Division was duly booked to carry out their assignment.

Their abductors were said to have waylaid the police officers who were been conveyed in a commercial vehicle at about 2.30 pm.

The policemen were led by one Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, while the driver of the vehicle conveying them escaped the scene.

However, the state police public relations officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but said that only one police officer was kidnapped.

Oyeyemi, said the men of the command are already on the trail of the hoodlums to ensure the safety returns of the victims.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Do you think we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt,” the PPRO added.

