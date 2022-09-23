Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
kidnappers abduct police officers, Police kill two gunmen , Ekiti State, Police botch ASUU, Police arrest 22 cultists within 48 hours in Ogun, No bandits invasion in Kubwa , Anambra Police arrest six suspects, recover one sub-machine gun, ammunition, Anambra Police arrest six suspects, Police to curb activities of scavengers, demanding customs papers, FCT police nab 4 for alleged murder, Police arrest three suspected cultists, recover weapons in Anambra, Suspected serial mobile phone thief arrested in Bayelsa, Kano Police arrest 140 kidnappers, Police on trail of 70-yr-old, Domestic worker allegedly conspires with neighbour to rob Japanese boss of N2.7m, FCT area councils polls, Police deploy tactical team, Police investigating Alibert Furniture over December fire outbreak in Kano showroom, selling arms to cult members, Police rescue 48 kano-bound, Police command deploy massively, Police arrest bandits who killed 18 worshipers in Niger mosque, four weeks after returning from prison, 3 night guards arraign, Police kill notorious bandit, alleged murder in Osun, fortified security around UNIABUJA, Police commence street monitoring, Police arrest personnel who allegedly collected N60,000 from traveller through POS, Police nab four suspects, Police confirms bandits' attack, Police arrest two brothers, Edo police rescue five , Two killers of Police Inspector, track down perpetrators, Police arrest 12 suspected cultists, Police arrest three persons, police
FILE PHOTO

Three policemen have been reportedly abducted by kidnappers, on Thursday, at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The abductees were said to be on assignment in the state from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State.

Tribune Online learnt that the Ogun State police command through the Wasinmi Division was duly booked to carry out their assignment.

Their abductors were said to have waylaid the police officers who were been conveyed in a commercial vehicle at about 2.30 pm.

The policemen were led by one Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, while the driver of the vehicle conveying them escaped the scene.

However, the state police public relations officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but said that only one police officer was kidnapped.

Oyeyemi, said the men of the command are already on the trail of the hoodlums to ensure the safety returns of the victims.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Do you think we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt,” the PPRO added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

PDP Campaign Council Berates Lai Mohammed For Faulting Atiku’s Economic Blueprint Claim

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Thursday, took a swipe at the Federal Government for spreading falsehood after inflicting multifaceted woes on the citizens of the country since 2015.….

Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

Reps Kick Over Continuous Use Of Failed IPPIS As Payment Platform

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday expressed grave displeasure over Federal Government’s failure to suspend the use of (IPPIS) which failed the integrity test conducted by (NITDA).…


Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

Governors, BoT In New Push To End PDP Crisis

In a renewed effort to end the crisis besetting the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Thursday met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)…

Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

How Two Children, Aged 5, 9 Allegedly Attempted To Steal Two-Year-Old Baby In Kwara

Kwara State police command has commenced an investigation into the alleged kidnap attempt of a two-year-old boy by two suspected children in Ilorin, Kwara State…

You might also like
Latest News

World Bank Initiative: 65,000 rural women get N3.9bn grants in 3 states

Latest News

Private varsities should benefit from TETFund ― Salem VC urges FG

Latest News

Israeli firm trains 50 artisans for car assembly plant in A’ Ibom

Latest News

Drama overload as Africa Magic’s original series, ‘Covenant’ and ‘Itura’, premiere in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More