No fewer than six people were reportedly killed by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen at the Akpete community in the Apa local government area of Benue State.

A native who identified himself as Tony explained that the suspected herders invaded the community Saturday evening, launched the attack, and added that a woman was raped during the attack.

When our correspondent contacted the National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Eche Akpoko, on the phone on Sunday he confirmed the death of six people.

He said, “It’s a continuous thing (attack) as I told you people at a press conference recently. It’s a very sad development.

“Yesterday (Saturday), they (armed herders) attacked Akpete at about 6 pm. By this morning, the number of casualties stood at six but we are not definite about the number yet as they keep discovering corpses from corners and bushes.

” As of this morning, the report, I got was that they have discovered six corpses.”

Meanwhile, the State Command spokesperson, SP, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the report.