Suspected herdsmen kidnap Edo APC chieftain

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen struck on Monday and kidnapped Mr Godwin Aigbogun, the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugu Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Edo State Police spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, said that the police has received a report of the kidnap of the APC chieftain from the former Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Godwin Erhahon of Ologbo-unu village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State of the abduction of Aigbogun of the same village.

According to the report by Erhahon, the chairman was believed to have been kidnapped and whisked into the bush by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

Iwegbu said that on receipt of the information, a team of operatives from the command’s cack team, Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit swung into action, mobilised to the scene and embarked on aggressive bush combing with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt and possible arrest or killing of the suspected kidnappers.

She added that while the detectives are establishing the location of the kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Mr Abutu Yaro enjoined the people to remain calm so that police efforts to rescue the victim and possible arrest of the kidnappers would not be jeopardized.

