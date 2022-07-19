AfDB approves $134m loan for Nigeria to boost local food production 

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved a $134 million loan for the National Agriculture Growth Scheme – Agro Pocket programme in Nigeria to scale up food production and boost livelihood resilience.

The AfDB said the programme will support fast-tracking of the implementation of key policy and institutional reforms and boost private sector participation in agriculture.

This, it added, will help increase cereals and oil grains production by seven million tonnes to 35 million tonnes, and also increase average cereal yields from 1.42 tonnes to two tonnes per hectare during the September 2022-December 2023 implementation period.

According to the AfDB, “the programme aligns with the Bank’s African Emergency Food Production Facility and will support Nigeria’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the war in Ukraine. Food prices have been rising rapidly due to higher volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, aggravated by the war.

“The programme also aligns with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy as it promotes climate-resilient agriculture and targets the vulnerable population, including youth and women.”

It further noted that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is projected to hit 402 million by 2050 from 206 million people in 2020, making it the third-most populous country globally. The bulk of its rural population, representing 48 per cent of the populace, produces up to 90 per cent of the national output.