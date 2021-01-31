Gunmen kill plumber in FUPRE community

Yet-to-identified gunmen have killed a plumber identified as Emeka Ojere at Ugbomro, host to Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The father-of-three hails from Oyoko-Abavo in Ika South Local Government Area of the state but was resident at the PTI axis of Effurun in Uvwie LGA.

It was gathered on Sunday afternoon that Ojere was shot dead in his G-LK Mercedes car on Saturday at Ugbomro community.

The deceased driver, identified as Mr Egbehon, disclosed to journalists that he was in the car with his boss and another occupant when the gunmen swooped on them and shot at the deceased, killing him instantly.

While adding that late Ojere trained him in plumbing, Egbehon narrated further that they were on a visit to a kinsman when the incident happened.

“We went to Ogbomro community to visit one of our townsmen, but suddenly gunmen blocked us and asked us to lie down. My boss was shot at and they left,” Egbehon said.

It was gathered that the car in which the deceased was killed was not stolen nor was any other occupant shot nor money stolen from them, bringing in the suspicion that Ojere could have been a victim of assassination.

With the killing already being reported at Ebrumede Police Station, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of the command were already on the trail of the assailants.

