Suspected motorcycle thief was burnt to death in the early hours of Sunday by commercial motorcyclists at Dei-Dei area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident took place around Bakusa bridge in the community. The remains of the suspect were thrown on a refuse dump and set ablaze.

A witness, Ibrahim Aliyu, who put the incident time at some minutes after 12am, said the deceased, who was suspected to have boarded the motorcycle from Karmo town in the FCT, reportedly ordered the rider to stop on getting close to the bridge.

“He pretended that he wanted to vomit, only to stab the Okada man in his neck. But unluckily for him, he was traced by other motorcyclists while attempting to run with the bike and was immediately rounded up, killed and set ablaze,” Aliyu added.

The motorcyclist was said to have been taken to hospital for treatment.

As at the time of filing the report, efforts to get across to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, proved abortive as she did not pick her calls nor respond to messages sent to her.

