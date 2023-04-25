The World Health Organization(WHO), has shown that in the Africa Region, the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on routine immunization services has increased the number of zero-dose and under-immunized children, rising by 16% between 2019 and 2021 and pushing the cumulative total from 2019 to 2021 to around 33 million, which represents nearly half the global estimate.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti in her African Vaccination Week celebration 2023 message on Tuesday, also disclosed that an estimated 33 million children will need to be vaccinated in Africa between 2023 and 2025 to put the continent back on track to achieve the 2030 global immunization goals that include reducing morbidity and mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The statement which was read by the WHO Nigeria Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Molumbo at Medial Round Table in Abuja also estimated that in 2019 to 2021, about 6.2million children are zero dose which is a consequence of the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Molumbo however reiterated that reaching these children would require renewed and intensified efforts by Government and partners.

“To galvanize the commitments required, WHO conducted a high-level event during the African Union Summit in February 2023, where African heads of state endorsed a declaration aimed at revamping and scaling up routine immunization across the continent and implementing urgent measures to address persistent bottlenecks in vaccine and health care delivery systems”.

Molumbo explained that to realize this declaration, this year African Vaccination Week and World Immunization Week, from 24 to 30 April, with the theme “The Big Catch-Up” has been announced.

“This is a global push by WHO and partners to intensify efforts to reach children who missed vaccinations, as well as to restore and strengthen routine immunization programmes. “The Big Catch Up” is actually a year-long campaign aiming to reverse the serious setbacks in routine immunization”.

While acknowledging current efforts by the Government, Molumbo noted that 83% reduction in circulating Variant Polio Virus type 2 which is significant feat in sustaining certification for the eradication Wild Polio Virus in Nigeria.

“The proactiveness of the Government of Nigeria and the National Primary Health Care Agency for implementing the Optimized Outreach Sessions, integration of Routine Immunization during COVID-19 vaccination, Measles and Yellow Fever Supplementary Immunization Activities”.

“These are key for the reduction in the high burden of zero dose children in Nigeria and aligns the theme for the 2023 AVW celebration”.

“The plan to introduce malaria vaccine in routine immunization, and Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) in 2023 and 2024 are commendable as it aligns with establishing a life-course platform for immunization for optimum dividend from vaccination”.





“Supporting Nigeria’s full participation in the Regional Working Group for Catch-up to ensure effective planning and resource mobilization for the 20 countries with high burden of zero dose children in the region”.

“WHO since 2015 issued revised immunization scheduled to support the “Big Catch-up” where children who have missed being vaccinated can be safely vaccinated with appropriate vaccines. This is part of over 15 guidelines and strategies issued to countries including Nigeria”.

“Supporting the NPHCDA engagement with 36 states and the FCT to develop tailored strategies to reach zero dose and unimmunized children.”

“WHO has prioritize technical support for Zero Dose agenda and the Big Catch-up” in all state and LGAs”

“This year’s AVW requires the full participation of all key stakeholders including the media to:

Communicate with caregivers to take children for routine immunization services at the nearest health facility”.

“Create awareness to enable children who missed their immunization schedules to go to the nearest health facility to be assessed and vaccinated appropriately”.

“Encourage community leaders to take responsibility to organize and participate fully in the conduct of immunization sessions including monitoring uptake of vaccines in the community.”

“Encourage Traditional and Religious Leaders as well as Civil Society Groups to mobilize the community to always demand and access immunization services,” he added.

