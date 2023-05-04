A gang of suspected armed robbers met their tragic end on the Ibadan/Oyo expressway, as they were allegedly burnt to death by an angry mob.

According to reports, the suspects had dispossessed a Hausa trader of his valuables on top of the popular Osupa bridge, after pretending to be a cab driver and passengers.

The unsuspecting victim had boarded the cab along the expressway, but was forced to surrender his belongings after a few minutes of driving.

The robbers then callously threw him out of the fast-moving vehicle. However, their luck ran out when they were trailed by motorcyclists who had noticed their suspicious behaviour.

Following the robbery, the motorcyclists raised the alarm, drawing the attention of passersby and residents to the incident.

An eyewitness account revealed that the suspects were three in number, with a female among them who managed to escape by jumping out of the car.

“The armed robbers had already collected the trader’s money but the motorcyclists behind them discovered that they were arguing in the car.

So they were following them gradually. The suspects were three in number. There was a lady among them who narrowly escaped. She jumped out from the car,” the eyewitness said.

The suspects were eventually caught by the mob, beaten severely and then set ablaze, as residents vented their anger and frustration.

Despite efforts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, there was no response at the time of this report.

