The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it had rescued two additional girls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, nine years after their abduction by Boko Haram in 2014.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, made this known while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ali said that Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus, both serial numbers two and 103 in the list of the missing victims, were rescued on April 21, 2023, by troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion Bitta at Lagara, under the 21 armoured Brigade Bama during operations.

He said that Maltha and Kibaku by tribe from Jila in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno, and her three-year-old baby were rescued.

Ali added that while in captivity, Hauwa got married at Gulukos, a village in Sambisa Forest, to one Salman, a cameraman to Abubakar Shekau.

He said, “Salman later died in Lake Chad. Thereafter, Hauwa Maltha got married to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had 2 children for him who later died due to sickness.

“Muhammad, her second husband, was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa Forest during clashes between Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“Hauwa who was about 8 months and 2 weeks pregnant during the time of her rescue delivered a bouncing baby boy on April 28, 2023, while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima at 7 Division Medical Hospital and Services.”