Susan Akporiaye emerges 44th NANTA president

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has sworn in Mrs. Susan Akporiaye as the 44th president of the association.

Akporiaye took over from Mr Bankole Bernard, the immediate past president of the association.

Speaking after she was sworn in, Akporiaye assured NANTA members and its stakeholders of continuity, since she was a member of the immediate past executive.

“On one hand you are assured of continuity because I was one of the outgoing executives of the last administration. COVID-19, which is currently ravaging the world, has become an impediment to reach out physically in the engagement process, but we shall overcome the challenge” Akporiaye said.

According to her, this is the birth of a new beginning as the incoming executive takes over under her leadership as the 44th President of NANTA.

“I know there is a huge challenge to re-access our reach and physical engagement process in view of Covid 19 and the impact on global travel. We are conscious of the pressure to rebound and gain immediate foothold; yet we are determined to guide our members to follow established federal and states governments protocols on Covid 19 and practice safety and social distancing as recommended by health officials globally”, she said.

She also assured the stakeholders that NANTA is united and in safe hands under her watch, adding that the watchword under her watch would be teamwork.

“We must admit that while we have global challenges brought on by COVID-19, we also do have some pertinent local challenges facing our members and their businesses, which we must confront and come up with effective strategies to address. In due course, the incoming executive shall engage and consult with all of you as stakeholders in order to establish and validate our priorities. I will then be articulating these priorities with strategies on how to move us forward”, Akporiaye stated.

