COVID-19: Runsewe urges industry players to stay safe, watchful

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture ( NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe, has called on culture and tourism players not to lose faith on the sudden uncertainty that engulfs humanity because of covid-19.

Though the industry is highly affected the NCAC boss believes the industry and practitioners will survive the pandemic if all and sundry adhere strictly to the hygienic culture and guidelines by medical experts.

“Our industry at times like this, had survived many socioeconomic and medical visitations in the past because we are very close to the people and will be the first to experience negative impact of any local or global restiviness.”he stated

“This experience must count now. Yes, we have lost money from bookings for our various cultural tourism events, running our hotels on low occupancy and generally witnessed a lockdown never seen before, but I am confident that once it is over, our industry will respond positively beyond expectation. So I urge all of us to be careful, stay safe and be prayerful.”

Runsewe, last week was in Jos, Plateau State capital on a courtesy visit to the government and people of the state for the activation of various activities towards hosting Nigeria’s biggest cultural festival, NAFEST later this year, commended the leadership of all private sector players in culture and tourism for the proactive actions taken to educate customers and owners of leisure businesses on how to be safe from COVID-19.

“Apart from medical professionals, our industry practitioners are also in the frontline of falling victims to this pandemic, hence I commend all levels of leadership in the sector for informing everyone concerned about the impact of the disease.” Runsewe added.

He noted that the closure of land borders and restrictions on air travel would drastically reduce the spread of the dreaded disease, commending the federal and states governments’ apt response at curbing the spread of covid 19 in Nigeria.

“This is not a period to fear and panic, but to watch, pray and follow all sanctioned protocols. It shall be well with us and very soon if we adhere to the lay down regulations, our culture and tourism engagements will bounce back, better and bigger,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE