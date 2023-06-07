The Rector, Federal School of Surveying, (FSS) Oyo, Dr Dupe Nihinlola Olayinka-Dosumu has reiterated that Surveying/Geo-informatics and Remote Sensing based education graduates are the most self-employed and employable profession in this 21st century.

She made the remark at the school’s 34th matriculation held on Tuesday where about 397 new students who were admitted into both the National Diploma (ND) Higher National Diploma(HND) in surveying/Geo-informatics based education programmes, took the institution’s matriculation oath.

She said: “You have chosen the right profession most especially this time of global economic melt-down. You are not only going to be self employed, but you are also going to be employers of labour and thereby help boost the economic situation of Nigeria and the world at large. The school environment and the facilities therein have been prepared and made available to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the school.

Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, is a student–friendly based institution of learning where every student has equal access to school management attention,”.

She assured the incoming students a peaceful learning environment, adding that the school management would continue to ensure smooth running of all the academic programmes in the institution.

According to her, a series of developmental projects, equipment advancement and capacity building process to ensure quality education and skill development in Surveying Geo- informatics Cartography , Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing and other related courses, are ongoing in the institution.

While admonishing the fresh students to shun all forms of waywardness on campus, she also assured the students that the school management would not do anything that would undermine the rights of the students on campus.

The rector urged the entire students of the institution to collaborate with the school management to ensure peace and effective running of the school , especially in the judicious use of the teaching and research facilities /equipment in the school.

Speaking in the vein, the matriculation guest lecturer at the occasion, Professor Folasade Olajuyigbe in her lecture, enjoined the matriculating students to take the quantum leap in their studies.

According to her, it has become inevitable for them to identify their dreams and their ambition of what they want to become in life through their chosen career.

She said: “Hard work, intelligent planning and focused efforts synergistically produce excellence, which in turn brings recognition, honour and award.





“Use everything in your custody to achieve your goals and keep the right company of friends. “As you avoid distractions, regularly engage yourself in self evaluation,”she said.

