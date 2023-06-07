In reaction to the recent bandits attack in some part of the state, the governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured residents of the state of improved security in his administration.

The governor stated this on Tuesday when he visited Billingawa, one of the six affected communities where bandits attack over the weekend.

Recalled that over thirty-five persons were reportedly killed in six different communities on Saturday evening with property worth millions of naira reportedly destroyed in the process.

The Governor, who was in company of heads of security agencies in the state, condole the people over the unfortunate incident and assured them that the government in collaboration with security agencies, has set up modalities to arrest the security challenges in part of the state.

The governor also made cash donation and gave food items to families of victims and survivors most of whom are being cared for at different hospitals in Gwadabawa and Wamakko local government areas

Aliyu was accompanied on the visit by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who led other traditional rulers as well as top politicians led by the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko were part of the condolence visit to the affected community.