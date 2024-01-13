The Kano State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Usaini Gumel, has said that the command has recorded no crime associated with the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement that affirms Governor Abba Yusuf.

This is just as he stated: “No shop or business premises vandalise before, during, or after the celebration in all parts of the state.”.

Disclosing this on Saturday while speaking with the press in Kano, Mrhour’s Gumel added that reports from the 44 local government areas of the state indicated that the celebration went on peacefully, without threat to lives and properties, and with overall coexistence.

He said, ” We are happy that everyone heeds the advice issued by the police command, of which the early hour’s celebration was held in a hitch-free atmosphere across the state, and until this moment there is no security threat.”

Mr Gumel further disclosed that, “The entire celebration was conducted peacefully without threat to lives or properties across the 44 LGAs.”

He commended residents for cooperating with security operatives deployed that are currently maintaining law and order in the state.

He, however, called on the residents to continue to support the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He said that the security measures already in place would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

He, however, hinted that “all we require from the public is timely information on the movement of dubious characters for necessary security action.”

