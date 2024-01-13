Sugarcane hawkers in Bauchi State who want to remain in business have been subjected to four conditions by the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) that they must observe.

The conditions were issued to the hawkers and vendors on Saturday by the management of BASEPA when the Director General of the Agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, led officials to the sugarcane market in the metropolis.

According to the Director General, the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Kauran Bauchi, gives more emphasis on the issue of environmental sanitation and environmental hygiene, and he is freeing resources for the Agency to deliver its mandate of keeping the state clean and healthy.

The Director General added that the guidelines were designed and issued with the view to promote public health and hygiene, maintain the ecstatic beauty of the state capital, and to also ensure that the vendors create more value for the business not only here in the metropolis but the state in general, calling on them to comply with the guidelines to achieve the target objectives.

The four guidelines, which target improving, promoting, and protecting the health of the general public, include that every sugarcane vendor must move around with a basket in his pushcart to avoid littering and dispose of properly at the designated collection centres along our major roads. He must also provide a clean water container for watering the sugarcane.

Other guidelines issued are that a vendor must also cover the sugarcane with a polythene bag for the protection of dust and other contaminants, and he must also possess an identity card for easy identification.

He said that the idea would help towards the formalisation of the sector, informing the vendors that BASEPA, in collaboration with the leadership of the sugarcane vendor sellers association, will work together to achieve that.

The Director General also appreciated the traders for always cooperating and supporting all the agency’s programmes and policies on environmental cleanliness and hygiene.

He also said that he will ensure that whatever support or opportunities come his way, either from the government or donor agencies, reach the actual actors of the business. This includes creating a value chain for the waste generated from the sugarcane.

Ibrahim Kabir added that all the initiatives introduced by the agency are in line with the current administration’s initiative, “My Bauchi Project,” to bring in programmes and policies for sustainable solutions for the development of the state.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman of the Sugarcane Sellers and Vendors Association appreciated the Director General for considering their business in the promotion of health and environmental hygiene and cleanliness, assuring his members full compliance with the new guidelines, and calling on the government to include the association in all their activities.

Other members of the association who spoke during the interaction requested the provision of a water source, additional toilet facilities, and a vehicle for the use of the association and also congratulated His Excellency the Governor over his supreme court victory.

The Director General and his entourage inspected the market, searching for a suitable location for the provision of toilet facilities, and promised to take their requests about the water source and the vehicle to the appropriate authorities, as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media, to DG BASEPA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…