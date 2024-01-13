The former governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Yakubu Maidoya, has commended the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the election of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, describing it as “a victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

He made this assertion on Saturday while speaking with the press and stated that the judgement was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the Kano electorate, which massively voted for Governor Yusuf in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in the state.

According to him,” This judgement signifies a rebirth of Kano State, where God has demonstrated his sovereignty as the owner and giver of power,” he said.

Maidoya then commended the judiciary for duly deliberating on the inherent issues and facts of the case and ruling accordingly.

He noted that this ruling had given Nigerians hope that, in spite of the challenges of justice administration in the country, the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

“I am very proud of our judiciary, as it has demonstrated that it remains the last hope of the common man.

“So, I have every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence.

” I believe that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country.

” The victory of Governor Abba Yusuf at the Supreme Court is, therefore, a victory for democracy and the rule of law, and I think we should commend the judiciary for standing tall for what is right at this material time.

“By this victory, the people, despite the challenges, can still have confidence in our judiciary, thereby enhancing the rule of law as the bastion of democracy,” Maidoya said.

He noted that the ruling of the Supreme Court would further help in deepening the faith of the people in the nation’s democracy as well as help to engender good governance.

” I want to thank Mr. President Tinubu for showing himself as a true Democrat and not allowing the political space to become intoxicated.

“He has also shown that, as a beneficiary of the people’s votes, he would allow and support the judiciary to perform its role optimally without undue interference, he said.

Maidoya also commended the people of Kano State and other Nigerians “who have stood by the struggle to ensure justice prevails.”

