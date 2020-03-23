Support Okowa to fight coronavirus, Delta PDP pleads with opposition APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has appealed to opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to assist Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in combating the spread of Covid-19 pandemic to the state.

PDP Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, who enjoined members of the opposition party to eschew subjective criticism in the name of politics, decried a situation where the party is working at cross purposes with the state government.

According to him, all hands should be on deck in fighting against the spread of the plague in the state rather than engaging in political bickering and grandstanding.

He urged the APC to stop finding fault in the lofty programmes and projects set up by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to fight the scourge and save the lives of people of the state.

Onuesoke’s reaction came on the heels of a recent publication by Delta APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, accusing the state governor of setting up coronavirus isolation centres which he said lack facilities and manpower to tackle the pandemic.

“I expected Imonina and his APC co-travellers in Delta State to contribute towards what Okowa had done so far in curtailing the spread of coronavirus pandemic into the state instead of blanket criticism.

“Their little contributions would go a long way in curtailing the spread of the pandemic to the state. Rather, they are playing politics with the lives of the people of Delta State by condemning the lofty efforts of Okowa in putting the spread of pandemic under control,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain, in a statement made available to journalists in the state on Sunday, commended Okowa for bringing his experience and expertise as a trained medical doctor into a bear by urgently setting up isolation centres with sound medical facilities and manpower.

