COVID-19: Atiku praises health workers for containing spread

In the wake of the recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has praised health workers and stakeholders in the nation’s healthcare system for their efforts in containing the continued spread of the virus.

In particular, he noted that the discharge of two cases, to include that of the Italian index case of coronavirus in the country, was a pointer of the ability of Nigerian health professionals to surmount whatever obstacle that comes their way.

According to Atiku, in a statement personally signed and released, on Sunday, those health professionals who continued to put themselves on the line to prevent an escalation of the disease had attained heroic status in the nation’s history.

He particularly lauded the efforts of Dr Amarachukwu Allison, who he noted was vigilant enough to prevent further spread of the virus.

While celebrating health workers for showing commitment to tackling the virus, Atiku tasked Nigerians to adhere to practices to include social distancing, frequent washing of their hands with water and soap and limiting their presence at large gatherings.

“The news that Nigeria last week discharged the Italian index case of coronavirus in the country after testing negative for the disease is yet another confirmation that the Nigerian spirit can overcome any tough challenge.

“It is a thing of pride to us as a country that our health professionals not only promptly rose to the challenge by tracking the trail of the case and subsequent ones but are able to fully treat the Italian index case and one other.

“I will like to congratulate and commend all relevant stakeholders in our healthcare system, at the states and Federal Governments for a job well done thus far. I wish to make special mention of the young doctor, Dr Amarachukwu Karen Allison, whose vigilance may have averted an escalation of the disease.

“Those men and women who stand in the frontline of containing the spread of the virus within our shores are heroes and history would be kind to them. They have shown to the world that Nigeria is a great country, with great, committed and hardworking people.

“I join millions of other Nigerians to celebrate our health workers for their courageous work at this difficult time and I urge all Nigerians to remain strong while we fight the scourge of this virus to the end,” Atiku said.

