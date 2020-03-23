First coronavirus death in Nigeria confirmed by NCDC

The first coronavirus related death has been reported in the country by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), of a 67-year-old former PPMC MD, Suleiman Achimugu. The former MD of the PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, died in the early hours of Monday morning from the novel coronavirus, Tribune Online gathered. In a statement by the Nigeria [...]

The first coronavirus related death has been reported in the country by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), of a 67-year-old former PPMC MD, Suleiman Achimugu.

The former MD of the PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, died in the early hours of Monday morning from the novel coronavirus, Tribune Online gathered.

In a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) “The case was a 67-year-old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy,

“Our thoughts are with his family.”

Achimugu is said to have arrived in Nigeria from the UK two weeks ago. He reportedly started showing symptoms of the disease on Tuesday.

His family are said to have reported to the NCDC soon after, with the health authorities coming to the house to take a blood sample.

As of Sunday afternoon, the former PPMC MD was coughing profusely, and the NCDC was called to inquire about his results.

The result was positive.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital at Gwagwalada, FCT.

Achimugu died at 2 am Monday morning.

His family are currently under quarantine in their house.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

Workers’ Salaries In Jeopardy As Oil Price Tumbles Again •FAAC meeting deadlocked as states reject amount presented for sharing

AS another economic recession looms in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there are very present fears among workers of the 36 state governments over the ability of their governments to continue to pay their salaries. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell $1.49 or 5.2%, to settle at $26.98 a barrel. United States… Read full story