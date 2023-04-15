The independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) candidate, Murtala Kadage winner of the Garko Local Government State Assembly supplementary election.

It be recalled the INEC returning officer Sani Safiyanu in the previous election has declared that Kadage Muhammad of the NNPP winner Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes 18,496, against his closest rival Abba Ibrahim of APC who polled 14,714 with a differential margin of 3,782 votes between the duo.

However, the electoral umpire denied Kadage’s certificate of return claiming that supplementary elections must be held in three polling units of Sanni Gabas I of Katumari Ward with registered voters of 739, Kutunka Arewa III of Sarina Ward with 747 and Zangon Barkono I of Sarina Ward with 729 totaling to 2,215 less than the margin between the two candidates which stood at 3,782 votes as declared initially.

INEC returning officer professor Suleiman Yakubu Mudi of Bayero University Kano made the announcement shortly after the conclusion of the re-run election held in three polling units across the local government area.

He said all the re-run polling units were canceled due to over-voting.

