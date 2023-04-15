The President of African Bar Association, Barrister Hannibal Uwaifo, has knocked Independent National Electoral Commission on the conduct of the supplementary elections in Sokoto.

He said the INEC has spent so much time in its preparation for the polls only to produce nothing at the end of the day.

He said the institution and not the INEC chairman needs to improve upon the conduct of subsequent elections in the State.

The president said his team saw a lot of ballot boxes snatching in the state, especially in Kebbe local government with some INEC officials beaten up by political parties thugs.

“We all thought that by now the election in the country would have been better than what we are witnessing.

“The BVAS in itself has not improved compared to what was witnessed during the last round of elections.

“It is unfortunate and if we are to rate this election, I would rather give INEC and security officials 40 percent”

“INEC cannot spends so much time and resources and ending up with incompetent and untrained staff”

He said the bar is not in support of any candidate as whoever emerges is an indigene of the state.

He, however, challenge Nigerian media to stand up against those who tried to bring down the country through electoral malpractices.

