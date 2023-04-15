The immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11th, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa.

Sylva, who was declared winner after the party’s primary election which was conducted on Friday across the 105 wards of the state defeated six others to clinch the party’s ticket.

Declaring the results, at the state’s party Secretariat in Yenagoa, Chairman of the APC electoral committee, for the gubernatorial primary in the state, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jubrin said Sylva polled a total of 52,061 votes to defeat his closest rival Joshua MacIver who got 2,078 votes.

He also mentioned that 142,031 was the total number of voters on the party’s registered, while 58,121 voters were the total number accredited that participated in the primary.

Other scores include Chief David Lyon, 1591 votes, Chief Festus Daumiebi, 557, Ongoebi Etebu Maureen 1277 votes, Joshua Maciver, 2078 votes while Ogbomade Johnson had 584 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Timipre Sylva, thanked stakeholders, members and all those who contested the election for displaying discipline before, during and after the exercise, adding that the process to victory in the general election has just started.

He appreciated the party for finding him worthy to lead the party at a time Bayelsans needed good governance, stating that with him and the support of everyone victory in the general election is sure.

Chief, Joshua Maciver, who was the first runner-up, promised to work in unity with the winner and all the stakeholders of the party in achieving the biggest project which is to unseat the PDP in the general election.

