The Federal Government through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have published emergency numbers for stranded Nigerians stating that “concerted efforts are being made” to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan.

In a joint statement by the two Ministers, Geoffrey Onyema and Sadiya Umar Farouq, they empathized with the citizens of the country, members of the Nigerian community, including the Nigerian students, caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces(RSF).

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, MFA made available to newsmen.

The Ministers expressed concern about how some of the students are trying to find their way to the borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

The statement reads “The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

“In line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Humanitarian Sector comprising FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is working very closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders especially the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Armed Forces, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and International Humanitarian Organizations such as International Organization for Migration (1OM) to immediately evacuate these Students and other affected Nigerian citizens.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates. They can reach the Embassy Officials at the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, and +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”

