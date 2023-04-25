US President Joe Biden has officially announced his bid for re-election in 2024 in the form of a three-minute video.

In a video released early Tuesday, Biden, 80, framed next year’s contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation’s character.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are, the question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection,” he said in the video.

The announcement sets a battle to convince the country his record merits another four years in the White House and that his age won’t impede his ability to govern.

The 46th US president argued that abortion rights, the defence of democracy, voting rights and the social safety net will be among the most important issues on the ballot in 2024.

He stated that voters will be faced with the choice of leaving the next generation with “more freedom or less” and “more rights or fewer”.

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours.”

The Biden campaign will also ride on promoting the achievements made during the first two years of his presidency, stating that he needs to “finish the job. I know we can,” he said.

Biden’s official declaration ends any lingering doubts about his intentions and begins a contest that could evolve into a rematch with his 2020 rival, former President Donald Trump.

He enters the race with a significant legislative record but low approval ratings, an issue his advisers have so far been unable to solve.

Already the oldest president in history, he also confronts persistent questions about his age.





